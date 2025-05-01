Which of the following is the best example of a compulsion?
A
Feeling persistent, unwanted thoughts about contamination
B
Repeatedly washing one's hands to reduce anxiety about germs
C
Experiencing a sudden fear of public spaces
D
Having difficulty remembering recent events
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a compulsion in psychology: a compulsion is a repetitive behavior or mental act that a person feels driven to perform in response to an obsession or according to rigid rules, often aimed at reducing distress or preventing a feared event.
Identify the difference between obsessions and compulsions: obsessions are intrusive and unwanted thoughts, images, or urges, while compulsions are the behaviors or actions taken to alleviate the anxiety caused by these obsessions.
Analyze each option to determine whether it describes a behavior (compulsion) or a thought/feeling (obsession or other symptom):
Recognize that 'Feeling persistent, unwanted thoughts about contamination' describes an obsession, not a compulsion, because it is a thought rather than an action.
Note that 'Repeatedly washing one's hands to reduce anxiety about germs' is a behavior performed to reduce anxiety, fitting the definition of a compulsion.
