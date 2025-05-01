Which term best completes the following sentence: ______ is the scientific study of behavior and mental processes.
A
Philosophy
B
Anthropology
C
Psychology
D
Sociology
Identify the key phrase in the sentence: 'the scientific study of behavior and mental processes.'
Recall the definitions of each option: Philosophy is the study of fundamental questions about existence and knowledge; Anthropology studies human societies and cultures; Sociology studies social behavior and society; Psychology studies behavior and mental processes scientifically.
Match the phrase 'scientific study of behavior and mental processes' with the correct discipline based on these definitions.
Recognize that Psychology is the field that specifically focuses on behavior and mental processes using scientific methods.
Conclude that the term that best completes the sentence is 'Psychology.'
