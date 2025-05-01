In the context of psychology, what does 'validity' refer to when evaluating a test or measurement?
A
The ease with which a test can be administered
B
The ability of a test to produce different results for different people
C
The consistency of a test's results over time
D
The extent to which a test measures what it claims to measure
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand that in psychology, 'validity' refers to the accuracy or truthfulness of a test or measurement.
Step 2: Recognize that validity assesses whether a test actually measures the psychological construct it is intended to measure, rather than something else.
Step 3: Differentiate validity from related concepts such as reliability, which refers to the consistency of test results over time, not the accuracy of what is being measured.
Step 4: Note that validity is not about how easy a test is to administer or whether it produces different results for different people, but about the correctness and meaningfulness of the test's outcomes.
Step 5: Summarize that a test with high validity provides results that truly reflect the specific psychological trait or ability it aims to assess.
