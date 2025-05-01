To explain an individual's personality, trait theorists would look to __________.
A
enduring patterns of behavior and consistent characteristics across situations
B
self-actualization and personal growth
C
learned behaviors and environmental influences
D
unconscious conflicts and childhood experiences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that trait theorists focus on stable and consistent aspects of personality that persist over time and across different situations.
Recognize that trait theory emphasizes 'enduring patterns of behavior' and 'consistent characteristics' as the core elements defining personality.
Compare the options given: self-actualization relates to humanistic psychology, learned behaviors to behaviorism, and unconscious conflicts to psychoanalytic theory, which are different from trait theory.
Identify that the correct explanation for personality according to trait theorists is the presence of stable traits that influence behavior consistently.
Conclude that the best choice is 'enduring patterns of behavior and consistent characteristics across situations' because it aligns with the fundamental principles of trait theory.
