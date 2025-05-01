Wilhelm Wundt's usage of introspection to measure the workings of the mind is known as which of the following?
A
Humanism
B
Functionalism
C
Behaviorism
D
Structuralism
Understand that Wilhelm Wundt is considered the father of experimental psychology and is known for pioneering a method called introspection.
Recognize that introspection involves examining one's own conscious thoughts and feelings in a systematic way to understand the structure of the mind.
Identify that the school of thought associated with Wundt's use of introspection to analyze the basic elements of consciousness is called Structuralism.
Differentiate Structuralism from other psychological approaches: Humanism focuses on personal growth, Functionalism emphasizes the purpose of mental processes, and Behaviorism studies observable behavior without introspection.
Conclude that the correct term for Wundt's method of using introspection to study the mind's structure is Structuralism.
