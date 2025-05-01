Which psychological perspective emphasizes the importance of unconscious motives and conflicts as determinants of human behavior?
A
The cognitive perspective
B
The behavioral perspective
C
The psychodynamic perspective
D
The humanistic perspective
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks which psychological perspective emphasizes unconscious motives and conflicts as determinants of human behavior.
Recall the main focus of each psychological perspective: the cognitive perspective focuses on mental processes like thinking and memory; the behavioral perspective emphasizes observable behaviors and their environmental causes.
Understand that the psychodynamic perspective, originally developed by Freud, centers on unconscious motives, internal conflicts, and early childhood experiences influencing behavior.
Recognize that the humanistic perspective highlights conscious experiences, personal growth, and self-actualization rather than unconscious processes.
Conclude that the psychodynamic perspective is the one that emphasizes unconscious motives and conflicts as key determinants of human behavior.
