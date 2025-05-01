Which of the following areas are assessed by the Stanford-Binet 5 intelligence test?
A
Memory span, auditory processing, executive functioning, and creativity
B
Social skills, motor coordination, language development, and adaptive behavior
C
Verbal comprehension, perceptual reasoning, processing speed, and emotional intelligence
D
Fluid reasoning, knowledge, quantitative reasoning, visual-spatial processing, and working memory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Stanford-Binet 5 intelligence test is designed to assess multiple cognitive abilities that contribute to overall intelligence.
Identify the key cognitive domains measured by the Stanford-Binet 5, which include fluid reasoning, knowledge, quantitative reasoning, visual-spatial processing, and working memory.
Recognize that these domains cover a broad range of intellectual functions, such as problem-solving (fluid reasoning), acquired information (knowledge), numerical ability (quantitative reasoning), spatial visualization (visual-spatial processing), and short-term memory capacity (working memory).
Compare the given options to these domains, noting that the correct answer must include these five specific areas rather than unrelated skills like creativity, social skills, or emotional intelligence.
Conclude that the correct assessment areas of the Stanford-Binet 5 are fluid reasoning, knowledge, quantitative reasoning, visual-spatial processing, and working memory, as these align with the test's theoretical framework and purpose.
