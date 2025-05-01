In developmental psychology, which of the following best defines identity achievement according to James Marcia's theory of identity status?
A
A person is actively exploring options but has not yet made any commitments.
B
A person has explored different options and made a committed choice regarding their values and beliefs.
C
A person has made commitments without exploring alternatives, often conforming to others' expectations.
D
A person has not explored options and has not made any commitments regarding their identity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that James Marcia's theory of identity status builds on Erik Erikson's concept of identity development during adolescence, focusing on the processes of exploration and commitment.
Step 2: Identify the key components of Marcia's identity statuses: exploration (actively considering different options) and commitment (making decisions about values, beliefs, and goals).
Step 3: Recognize that 'identity achievement' is the status where an individual has both explored various options and made firm commitments based on that exploration.
Step 4: Differentiate identity achievement from other statuses such as 'moratorium' (exploration without commitment), 'foreclosure' (commitment without exploration), and 'identity diffusion' (neither exploration nor commitment).
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of identity achievement is a person who has explored different options and made a committed choice regarding their values and beliefs.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah