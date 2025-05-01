Which of the following is a set of three practices that can help you achieve greater self-compassion according to psychological research on emotion?
A
Rumination, social comparison, and pessimism
B
Perfectionism, self-criticism, and emotional suppression
C
Avoidance, denial, and externalizing blame
D
Mindfulness, self-kindness, and recognizing common humanity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-compassion in psychology, which involves treating oneself with kindness, recognizing that suffering and personal failure are part of the shared human experience, and being mindful of painful feelings rather than over-identifying with them.
Identify the three core components of self-compassion as established by psychological research: mindfulness, self-kindness, and common humanity.
Analyze each option by comparing it to these components: determine whether the practices promote kindness to oneself, awareness without judgment, and a sense of shared human experience.
Recognize that negative practices like rumination, social comparison, pessimism, perfectionism, self-criticism, emotional suppression, avoidance, denial, and externalizing blame do not align with the principles of self-compassion.
Conclude that the set of practices that foster greater self-compassion are mindfulness (being present and aware), self-kindness (being gentle and understanding with oneself), and recognizing common humanity (understanding that suffering is universal).
