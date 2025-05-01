Which theory of emotion claims that individuals label their emotions based on how they interpret physiological arousal and the context in which it occurs?
A
Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
B
Facial feedback hypothesis
C
James-Lange theory
D
Cannon-Bard theory
1
Understand that the question is asking about a theory of emotion that involves labeling emotions based on both physiological arousal and contextual interpretation.
Recall the main theories of emotion: James-Lange theory suggests emotions result from physiological responses; Cannon-Bard theory proposes simultaneous physiological arousal and emotional experience; Facial feedback hypothesis focuses on facial expressions influencing emotions.
Identify that the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory uniquely combines physiological arousal with cognitive interpretation (context) to label emotions.
Recognize that according to Schachter-Singer, the same physiological arousal can be interpreted differently depending on the situation, leading to different emotional experiences.
Conclude that the theory described in the question is the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory because it emphasizes both arousal and cognitive labeling based on context.
