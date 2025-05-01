Which theory of emotion cannot adequately account for pitches above Hz?
A
James-Lange theory
B
Place theory
C
Cannon-Bard theory
D
Frequency theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the theories listed and their domains: James-Lange theory and Cannon-Bard theory are theories of emotion, while Place theory and Frequency theory relate to auditory perception, specifically how we perceive pitch.
Understand that the question asks which theory of emotion cannot account for pitches above 1000 Hz, which is a concept related to hearing, not emotion.
Recognize that Place theory and Frequency theory are auditory theories explaining pitch perception, with Frequency theory struggling to explain pitches above 1000 Hz due to limitations in neural firing rates.
Recall that James-Lange and Cannon-Bard theories explain emotional responses and are unrelated to pitch perception, so they cannot be the correct answer in this context.
Conclude that Frequency theory is the auditory theory that cannot adequately account for pitches above 1000 Hz, as it is limited by the maximum firing rate of auditory neurons.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah