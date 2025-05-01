In the context of theories of emotion, how did women's rights reformers in the 19th century explain the concept of the 'slavery of sex'?
A
They asserted that economic factors alone determined women's status, with no influence from social or legal norms.
B
They believed that women were biologically inferior to men and therefore naturally suited to domestic roles.
C
They claimed that emotional expression was the primary reason for women's lack of rights.
D
They argued that women were legally and socially subordinated to men, especially in marriage, which restricted their autonomy and personal freedom.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context: In the 19th century, women's rights reformers were addressing the systemic inequalities faced by women, particularly focusing on legal and social structures that limited women's freedoms.
Define the term 'slavery of sex': This phrase was used metaphorically to describe how women were bound by laws and social norms that subordinated them to men, especially within the institution of marriage.
Recognize that reformers emphasized legal and social subordination: They argued that women's lack of autonomy was not due to biological inferiority or economic factors alone, but because of the legal restrictions and social expectations imposed on them.
Connect the concept to emotional expression: While emotions were part of the discourse, reformers did not claim that emotional expression was the primary reason for women's lack of rights; instead, they focused on structural inequalities.
Summarize the explanation: Women's rights reformers explained the 'slavery of sex' as the condition where women were legally and socially subordinated to men, restricting their personal freedom and autonomy, particularly through marriage laws.
