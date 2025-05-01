Which of the following factors contributes to the link between social class and health?
A
Personal taste in music
B
Genetic inheritance alone
C
Access to healthcare services
D
Seasonal changes in weather
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept: The problem asks about factors that contribute to the link between social class and health, which involves understanding social determinants of health.
Recognize that social class impacts health through various mechanisms such as access to resources, living conditions, and healthcare availability, rather than personal preferences or genetic factors alone.
Evaluate each option: Personal taste in music is unrelated to health outcomes; genetic inheritance alone does not explain social class differences; seasonal changes affect everyone regardless of social class.
Understand that 'Access to healthcare services' is a critical factor because individuals in higher social classes often have better access to medical care, preventive services, and treatment, which directly influences health outcomes.
Conclude that among the options, 'Access to healthcare services' best explains the link between social class and health due to its direct impact on the ability to maintain and improve health.
