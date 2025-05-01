Developing healthy self-esteem and an understanding of self-concept are vital for which aspect of psychological development?
A
Achieving sensorimotor coordination in infancy
B
Developing basic trust in adulthood
C
Forming a positive identity during adolescence
D
Mastering object permanence in early childhood
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key psychological concepts involved: self-esteem refers to a person's overall sense of self-worth or personal value, while self-concept is the collection of beliefs one holds about oneself, including attributes, who and what the self is.
Step 2: Recognize the stages of psychological development and their primary tasks. For example, infancy focuses on sensorimotor coordination, early childhood on object permanence, and adulthood on developing trust and relationships.
Step 3: Identify which developmental stage is most associated with forming identity and self-understanding. Adolescence is known for identity formation, where individuals explore and develop a coherent sense of self.
Step 4: Connect the importance of healthy self-esteem and self-concept to the task of forming a positive identity, which is central to adolescent psychological development according to Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development.
Step 5: Conclude that developing healthy self-esteem and understanding self-concept are vital for forming a positive identity during adolescence, as this stage involves integrating various aspects of the self into a stable and positive identity.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah