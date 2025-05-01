Preconventional moral reasoning is to conventional moral reasoning as self-interest is to social approval.
A
law and order is to personal gain
B
self-interest is to social approval
C
obedience is to punishment
D
universal ethics is to conformity
Understand the key terms: Preconventional moral reasoning is typically characterized by self-interest and obedience to avoid punishment, while conventional moral reasoning involves social approval and maintaining law and order.
Identify the main comparison in the problem: It asks to compare preconventional moral reasoning to conventional moral reasoning in terms of their motivational focus.
Recall that preconventional reasoning focuses on self-interest (e.g., avoiding punishment or gaining rewards), whereas conventional reasoning focuses on social approval and adherence to societal rules.
Evaluate each option by matching the motivational focus of preconventional reasoning with that of conventional reasoning, looking for a pair that correctly contrasts self-interest with social approval or similar concepts.
Confirm that the pair 'self-interest is to social approval' correctly captures the difference between preconventional and conventional moral reasoning, making it the correct answer.
