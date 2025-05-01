In developmental psychology, which term refers to our accumulated knowledge and verbal skills that tend to increase with age?
A
Working memory
B
Fluid intelligence
C
Procedural memory
D
Crystallized intelligence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to cognitive abilities in developmental psychology: Working memory, Fluid intelligence, Procedural memory, and Crystallized intelligence.
Define Working memory as the system responsible for temporarily holding and manipulating information, important for reasoning and guidance of decision-making and behavior.
Define Fluid intelligence as the capacity to solve novel problems, use logic in new situations, and identify patterns, which tends to peak in early adulthood and may decline with age.
Define Procedural memory as a type of long-term memory involving how to perform different actions and skills, often unconscious and related to motor skills.
Define Crystallized intelligence as the accumulation of knowledge, facts, and verbal skills that are acquired throughout life and tend to increase with age, reflecting learned knowledge and experience.
