In the context of developmental psychology, which type of psychologist is most likely to be involved in mediating a custody battle?
A
Neuropsychologist
B
Sports psychologist
C
Industrial-organizational psychologist
D
Forensic psychologist
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is developmental psychology and its application in legal settings such as custody battles.
Step 2: Identify the roles of each type of psychologist listed: Neuropsychologists focus on brain-behavior relationships, Sports psychologists work with athletes, and Industrial-organizational psychologists focus on workplace behavior.
Step 3: Recognize that a custody battle involves legal decisions about child welfare, which often requires expertise in both psychological development and legal processes.
Step 4: Understand that forensic psychologists specialize in applying psychological knowledge to legal matters, including child custody evaluations.
Step 5: Conclude that the psychologist most likely involved in mediating a custody battle is the forensic psychologist, due to their expertise in both psychology and the legal system.
