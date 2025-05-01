Which of the following tasks is most likely to be performed by a forensic psychologist?
A
Assessing a defendant's competency to stand trial
B
Providing therapy for couples experiencing relationship difficulties
C
Developing educational curricula for children
D
Studying the effects of neurotransmitters on behavior in a laboratory setting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of a forensic psychologist. Forensic psychologists apply psychological principles within the legal and criminal justice system, often involving assessments related to legal cases.
Step 2: Review each task option and consider whether it aligns with forensic psychology. For example, assessing a defendant's competency to stand trial directly involves legal evaluation, which is central to forensic psychology.
Step 3: Recognize that providing therapy for couples is typically the role of a clinical or counseling psychologist, not forensic psychology.
Step 4: Note that developing educational curricula is related to educational psychology, focusing on learning and teaching methods rather than legal matters.
Step 5: Understand that studying neurotransmitters in a lab is a task for biological or experimental psychologists, focusing on brain-behavior relationships rather than legal assessments.
