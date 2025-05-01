Which of the following is the best example of a child experiencing Erikson's industry vs. inferiority stage in developmental psychology?
A
A 9-year-old who works hard on a science project and feels proud when it wins a prize at the school fair.
B
A 15-year-old who is exploring different career options and questioning their identity.
C
A 3-year-old who insists on dressing herself and becomes frustrated when she cannot tie her shoes.
D
A 2-year-old who is learning to trust caregivers to meet basic needs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Erikson's stages of psychosocial development, focusing on the 'industry vs. inferiority' stage, which typically occurs between ages 6 and 12. This stage centers on children developing a sense of competence and achievement through mastering skills and tasks.
Step 2: Identify the key characteristics of the 'industry vs. inferiority' stage, such as working hard on tasks, gaining confidence from accomplishments, and feeling proud of achievements.
Step 3: Analyze each option by matching the age and behavior to the appropriate Erikson stage. For example, a 9-year-old working hard and feeling proud aligns with 'industry vs. inferiority'.
Step 4: Recognize that other options correspond to different stages: a 15-year-old exploring identity fits 'identity vs. role confusion'; a 3-year-old asserting independence fits 'autonomy vs. shame and doubt'; and a 2-year-old learning to trust fits 'trust vs. mistrust'.
Step 5: Conclude that the best example of the 'industry vs. inferiority' stage is the 9-year-old who works hard on a science project and feels proud of winning a prize, as this reflects the development of competence and self-esteem.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah