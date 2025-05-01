In developmental psychology, research suggests that one’s temperament can be detected as early as which stage of life?
A
Infancy
B
Adolescence
C
Late childhood
D
Early adulthood
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of temperament in developmental psychology: Temperament refers to the innate traits that influence how individuals react to the environment and regulate their emotions and behaviors.
Recall the stages of human development: infancy, adolescence, late childhood, and early adulthood, and consider when innate traits like temperament are most observable.
Recognize that temperament is typically identified through consistent patterns of behavior and emotional responses that appear early in life.
Review research findings in developmental psychology that indicate temperament can be reliably detected during infancy, as infants show distinct behavioral styles and emotional reactivity.
Conclude that among the given options, infancy is the stage of life when temperament can first be detected according to developmental psychology research.
