In developmental psychology, boys who mature at an early age tend to be more:
A
prone to academic difficulties
B
withdrawn and socially isolated
C
less likely to take leadership roles
D
confident and popular among peers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of early maturation in developmental psychology, which refers to boys who experience physical and hormonal changes earlier than their peers during adolescence.
Step 2: Review research findings on the social and psychological effects of early maturation in boys, noting common patterns such as increased confidence and social status.
Step 3: Compare the given options with typical outcomes for early-maturing boys, recognizing that they are generally more confident and popular among peers rather than withdrawn or academically challenged.
Step 4: Analyze why early maturation might lead to increased confidence and popularity, considering factors like physical development, peer perception, and social opportunities.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer aligns with developmental psychology evidence showing early-maturing boys tend to be confident and popular among peers.
