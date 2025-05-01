Which of the following best describes cognitive processes?
A
Mental activities involved in acquiring, storing, retrieving, and using knowledge
B
Physical responses to external stimuli
C
Emotional reactions to stressful events
D
Automatic bodily functions such as breathing and digestion
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'cognitive processes' by breaking it down into its components: 'cognitive' relates to cognition, which involves mental activities.
Step 2: Recognize that cognitive processes include activities such as acquiring information (learning), storing information (memory), retrieving information (recall), and using knowledge to solve problems or make decisions.
Step 3: Compare the options given: physical responses, emotional reactions, and automatic bodily functions are not primarily mental activities but rather physiological or emotional responses.
Step 4: Identify that the option describing 'mental activities involved in acquiring, storing, retrieving, and using knowledge' aligns directly with the definition of cognitive processes.
Step 5: Conclude that cognitive processes refer to the mental functions related to knowledge handling, distinguishing them from physical or emotional responses.
