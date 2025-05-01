Which of the following techniques would a cognitive neuroscientist be least likely to use when studying brain activity related to cognitive processes?
A
Introspection
B
Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI)
C
Positron emission tomography (PET)
D
Electroencephalography (EEG)
1
Step 1: Understand the role of a cognitive neuroscientist, who studies brain activity to understand cognitive processes such as memory, attention, and perception.
Step 2: Review the listed techniques and identify which ones directly measure brain activity: Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), Positron emission tomography (PET), and Electroencephalography (EEG) all provide objective data on brain function.
Step 3: Define introspection as a method involving self-reflection and subjective reporting of one's own thoughts and feelings, rather than direct measurement of brain activity.
Step 4: Compare introspection with the other techniques, noting that introspection does not involve recording or imaging brain activity but relies on personal experience and verbal reports.
Step 5: Conclude that because cognitive neuroscientists focus on objective brain data, introspection is the least likely technique they would use to study brain activity related to cognitive processes.
