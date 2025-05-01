Which school of thought in psychology emphasized how people process, store, and retrieve information?
A
Behaviorism
B
Cognitive psychology
C
Humanistic psychology
D
Psychoanalysis
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking about a school of thought in psychology that focuses on mental processes such as how people process, store, and retrieve information.
Step 2: Recall the main focus of each school of thought: Behaviorism emphasizes observable behaviors and external stimuli; Humanistic psychology focuses on personal growth and self-actualization; Psychoanalysis centers on unconscious motives and early childhood experiences.
Step 3: Identify that Cognitive psychology is the school of thought that studies internal mental processes including perception, memory, and problem-solving.
Step 4: Recognize that Cognitive psychology uses models and theories to explain how information is processed in the mind, which aligns with the question's emphasis on processing, storing, and retrieving information.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Cognitive psychology because it directly addresses the mental processes mentioned in the question.
