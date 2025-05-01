Which of the following disorders may have symptoms that are improved by REM deprivation?
A
Narcolepsy
B
Depression
C
Insomnia
D
Sleep apnea
Step 1: Understand the role of REM sleep in psychological disorders. REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep is a sleep phase associated with vivid dreaming and emotional regulation.
Step 2: Recognize that REM deprivation means reducing or interrupting REM sleep, which can affect mood and cognitive functions.
Step 3: Review the symptoms and sleep patterns associated with each disorder: Narcolepsy involves sudden sleep attacks, Insomnia is difficulty falling or staying asleep, Sleep apnea involves breathing interruptions during sleep, and Depression often involves altered REM sleep patterns.
Step 4: Note that research has shown REM deprivation can temporarily improve symptoms of Depression by reducing the intensity of negative emotions and mood disturbances linked to REM sleep.
Step 5: Conclude that among the listed disorders, Depression is the one whose symptoms may improve with REM deprivation, unlike Narcolepsy, Insomnia, or Sleep apnea.
