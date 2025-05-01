Which of the following statements about insomnia is true?
Insomnia is a rare sleep disorder that affects less than 1% of the population.
Insomnia only occurs in individuals with underlying physical illnesses.
Insomnia is always caused by poor sleep hygiene and never by psychological factors.
Insomnia is characterized by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early.
Step 1: Understand the definition of insomnia. Insomnia is a common sleep disorder characterized by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early and not being able to return to sleep.
Step 2: Evaluate the prevalence of insomnia. Recognize that insomnia is not rare; it affects a significant portion of the population, much more than 1%.
Step 3: Consider the causes of insomnia. Insomnia can be caused by a variety of factors including psychological issues (like stress or anxiety), physical illnesses, poor sleep hygiene, or a combination of these.
Step 4: Analyze the incorrect statements. For example, insomnia is not limited to individuals with physical illnesses, nor is it always caused by poor sleep hygiene alone.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement about insomnia is that it is characterized by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early, which aligns with the clinical definition.
