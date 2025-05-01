One main difference between bribery and reinforcement in operant conditioning is the timing of the consequence in relation to the behavior. Which of the following best describes this difference?
A
Bribery is used only in animal training, while reinforcement is used only with humans.
B
Bribery and reinforcement are both given after the behavior, but bribery uses negative consequences.
C
Reinforcement is always unintentional, while bribery is always intentional.
D
Reinforcement is given after the desired behavior occurs, while bribery is offered before the behavior to influence it.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of reinforcement in operant conditioning. Reinforcement is a consequence that follows a behavior and increases the likelihood of that behavior occurring again in the future.
Step 2: Recognize that reinforcement is typically given after the desired behavior has occurred, serving as a reward or positive consequence to strengthen that behavior.
Step 3: Understand the concept of bribery in the context of behavior. Bribery involves offering a reward or incentive before the behavior occurs, with the intention of influencing or persuading the individual to perform the behavior.
Step 4: Compare the timing of the consequence in both cases: reinforcement happens after the behavior, while bribery is offered before the behavior to encourage it.
Step 5: Conclude that the key difference lies in the timing and intention: reinforcement strengthens behavior by following it, whereas bribery attempts to influence behavior by preceding it.
Watch next
Master Contributions of Thorndike and Skinner with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah