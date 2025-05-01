In the context of operant conditioning, differential reinforcement works by:
A
Providing reinforcement randomly, regardless of the behavior displayed
B
Reinforcing a specific behavior while withholding reinforcement for other behaviors
C
Punishing all behaviors equally to reduce their occurrence
D
Reinforcing every instance of any behavior shown by the subject
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which involves learning through consequences, where behaviors are influenced by reinforcement or punishment.
Recognize that differential reinforcement is a technique used to increase a desired behavior by reinforcing it while simultaneously withholding reinforcement for other, undesired behaviors.
Identify that this method helps to shape behavior by making the reinforcement contingent on the occurrence of a specific behavior, rather than reinforcing all behaviors or applying punishment indiscriminately.
Contrast differential reinforcement with other options such as random reinforcement, equal punishment, or reinforcing every behavior, which do not selectively encourage the target behavior.
Conclude that differential reinforcement works by reinforcing a specific behavior while withholding reinforcement for other behaviors, thereby increasing the likelihood of the desired behavior occurring more frequently.
