Which of the following statements best describes the relationship between intimate partner violence and marriage according to social psychology research?
A
Marriage completely eliminates the risk of intimate partner violence for both partners.
B
Marriage increases the likelihood that individuals will never experience intimate partner violence.
C
Intimate partner violence can occur within marriage, and marriage does not inherently protect individuals from experiencing such violence.
D
Intimate partner violence only occurs in unmarried relationships and is not found within marriages.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept of intimate partner violence (IPV), which refers to any form of physical, emotional, or psychological abuse occurring between partners in a close relationship.
Step 2: Recognize that social psychology research examines how social and relational contexts, such as marriage, influence behaviors and experiences, including IPV.
Step 3: Analyze the statements by considering empirical evidence from research, which shows that IPV can and does occur within marriages, meaning marriage does not guarantee protection from such violence.
Step 4: Eliminate options that claim marriage completely eliminates IPV or that IPV only occurs outside of marriage, as these are contradicted by research findings.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is that intimate partner violence can occur within marriage, and marriage does not inherently protect individuals from experiencing such violence.
