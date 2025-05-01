In social psychology, a person trying to develop higher self-esteem should attempt to choose friends who:
A
prefer to spend time alone and avoid social interaction
B
are highly critical and frequently point out flaws
C
compete with them for attention and recognition
D
are supportive and provide positive feedback
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-esteem, which refers to a person's overall sense of self-worth or personal value.
Recognize that social interactions and feedback from others can significantly influence an individual's self-esteem.
Identify the types of friends that can impact self-esteem positively or negatively: supportive friends provide encouragement and positive feedback, while critical or competitive friends may lower self-esteem.
Analyze the options given: friends who prefer solitude may not offer much social support; highly critical friends can damage self-esteem; competitive friends may create stress or feelings of inadequacy.
Conclude that choosing friends who are supportive and provide positive feedback is most likely to help develop higher self-esteem.
