Which of the following is an example of a work stereotype in social psychology?
A
Believing that all employees prefer flexible work hours
B
Assuming that older workers are always more experienced than younger workers
C
Thinking that everyone enjoys team-building activities
D
Assuming that women are less competent in leadership roles than men
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a work stereotype in social psychology: it is a generalized belief or assumption about a group of people in the workplace based on characteristics such as gender, age, or role, often without considering individual differences.
Review each option to identify if it reflects a generalized belief about a group in the workplace that may not be accurate or fair.
Analyze the first option: 'Believing that all employees prefer flexible work hours' – this is a broad assumption about employees' preferences but not necessarily about their abilities or roles.
Analyze the second option: 'Assuming that older workers are always more experienced than younger workers' – this is a stereotype based on age, implying a generalized belief about experience linked to age.
Analyze the third option: 'Thinking that everyone enjoys team-building activities' – this is a generalization about preferences, not about abilities or roles, so it is less of a stereotype about work competence or roles.
