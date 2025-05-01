According to research in social psychology, which of the following statements best describes the helping behavior of older adults compared to younger adults?
A
Older adults are less likely to be involved in helping behaviors than younger adults.
B
Older adults are more likely to receive help than to provide help.
C
Older adults are equally likely to provide help as they are to receive help.
D
Older adults are more likely to provide help than to receive help.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of helping behavior in social psychology, which refers to actions intended to benefit others, such as providing assistance or support.
Step 2: Recognize that research often compares helping behaviors across different age groups, focusing on how likely individuals are to give help versus receive help.
Step 3: Consider the social roles and life circumstances of older adults, such as retirement, health status, and social networks, which can influence their likelihood to provide or receive help.
Step 4: Review empirical findings from social psychology studies that indicate older adults tend to receive more help due to increased needs but may also engage in helping behaviors, though typically less than younger adults.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Older adults are more likely to receive help than to provide help' best aligns with research evidence, reflecting the balance between their increased need for assistance and their helping behavior.
