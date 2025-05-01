Who among the following is most likely taking the traditional approach to the study of development?
A
A researcher who focuses primarily on childhood and adolescence as the most important periods of development.
B
A scientist who emphasizes the importance of cultural and historical context in shaping development.
C
A psychologist who studies development as a lifelong process, including adulthood and old age.
D
An educator who believes that development is highly influenced by social interactions throughout the lifespan.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the traditional approach to the study of development, which typically emphasizes specific, critical periods such as childhood and adolescence as the primary stages where development occurs.
Step 2: Recognize that the traditional approach often views development as a series of distinct stages, focusing less on lifelong development or the influence of broader contexts like culture or social interactions.
Step 3: Analyze each option by identifying whether it aligns with this stage-focused, early-life emphasis characteristic of the traditional approach.
Step 4: Note that a researcher focusing primarily on childhood and adolescence fits the traditional approach because they concentrate on these key developmental periods rather than the entire lifespan or contextual factors.
Step 5: Conclude that the option describing a researcher who focuses on childhood and adolescence best represents the traditional approach to studying development.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah