Which of the following statements is true of geriatric patients?
A
Geriatric patients rarely experience changes in sleep patterns as they age.
B
Geriatric patients are less susceptible to chronic illnesses compared to middle-aged adults.
C
Geriatric patients are more likely to experience cognitive decline as part of normal aging.
D
Geriatric patients typically have faster reaction times than younger adults.
Step 1: Understand the term 'geriatric patients' refers to older adults, typically those aged 65 and above, who often experience various physiological and psychological changes due to aging.
Step 2: Review common age-related changes in sleep patterns, noting that older adults often experience changes such as difficulty falling asleep, lighter sleep, and more frequent awakenings.
Step 3: Consider susceptibility to chronic illnesses, recognizing that geriatric patients generally have a higher risk of chronic conditions like arthritis, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases compared to middle-aged adults.
Step 4: Examine cognitive changes in normal aging, understanding that mild cognitive decline, such as slower processing speed and memory changes, is common and considered part of normal aging in geriatric patients.
Step 5: Evaluate reaction times, noting that reaction times typically slow down with age, so geriatric patients usually have slower, not faster, reaction times compared to younger adults.
