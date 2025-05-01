Which of the following is true regarding the sense of personal control during middle age?
A
Middle-aged adults generally feel less personal control than older adults.
B
Individuals in middle age often report a greater sense of personal control compared to younger adults.
C
The sense of personal control typically declines sharply during middle age.
D
Personal control remains unchanged throughout adulthood, including middle age.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'personal control' in psychology, which refers to an individual's belief in their ability to influence events and outcomes in their life.
Recognize that research in developmental psychology shows that the sense of personal control tends to increase from young adulthood into middle age, as individuals gain more experience, resources, and confidence.
Note that during middle age, people often feel more competent and capable of managing their lives compared to younger adults, which contributes to a greater sense of personal control.
Be aware that while personal control may decline in older adulthood due to factors like health issues or cognitive decline, it generally does not sharply decline during middle age.
Conclude that the statement 'Individuals in middle age often report a greater sense of personal control compared to younger adults' aligns with psychological research findings on this topic.
