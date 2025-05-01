Which of the following is an example of a primary emotion?
A
Jealousy
B
Guilt
C
Fear
D
Embarrassment
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of primary emotions. Primary emotions are universal, innate emotional responses that are experienced by all humans regardless of culture. They are typically immediate and automatic reactions to stimuli.
Step 2: Identify common primary emotions. According to psychological theories, primary emotions often include fear, anger, sadness, happiness, surprise, and disgust.
Step 3: Differentiate primary emotions from secondary emotions. Secondary emotions, such as jealousy, guilt, and embarrassment, are more complex and usually involve a combination of primary emotions and cognitive appraisal.
Step 4: Analyze each option in the problem: Jealousy, Guilt, Fear, and Embarrassment. Determine which fits the criteria of being a universal, basic emotional response.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Fear' is a primary emotion because it is a basic, universal emotional response, whereas jealousy, guilt, and embarrassment are secondary emotions that involve more complex cognitive processes.
