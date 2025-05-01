Which parenting style is characterized by high responsiveness and high demandingness, where parents set clear rules but are also supportive and open to dialogue with their children?
A
Authoritarian
B
Authoritative
C
Permissive
D
Uninvolved
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the two key dimensions used to classify parenting styles: responsiveness (the degree of warmth and support a parent shows) and demandingness (the degree of control and expectations a parent sets).
Identify that 'high responsiveness' means the parent is supportive, nurturing, and open to communication with their child.
Recognize that 'high demandingness' means the parent sets clear rules, enforces limits, and expects mature behavior from the child.
Match these characteristics to the parenting styles: Authoritarian (high demandingness, low responsiveness), Permissive (high responsiveness, low demandingness), Uninvolved (low responsiveness, low demandingness), and Authoritative (high responsiveness, high demandingness).
Conclude that the parenting style characterized by both high responsiveness and high demandingness, where parents set clear rules but remain supportive and open to dialogue, is the Authoritative parenting style.
