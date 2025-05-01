Which statement best describes parent–adolescent conflict according to research on parenting styles?
A
Parent–adolescent conflict is a sign of poor parenting and always results in negative developmental outcomes.
B
Parent–adolescent conflict is usually severe and leads to long-term estrangement in most families.
C
Parent–adolescent conflict is typically about everyday issues such as chores and curfews rather than major values.
D
Parent–adolescent conflict rarely occurs in families with authoritarian parenting styles.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of parent–adolescent conflict, which refers to disagreements or tensions that commonly arise between parents and their teenage children during adolescence.
Step 2: Recognize that research on parenting styles (authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful) shows that conflict is a normal part of adolescent development and is often related to everyday issues rather than deep value differences.
Step 3: Note that parent–adolescent conflict is not necessarily a sign of poor parenting; instead, it can be a natural process as adolescents seek autonomy and parents set boundaries.
Step 4: Understand that while conflict can sometimes be intense, it usually does not lead to long-term estrangement in most families, especially when effective communication and parenting strategies are in place.
Step 5: Realize that authoritarian parenting styles, which are strict and controlling, may actually increase conflict rather than reduce it, so the statement that conflict rarely occurs in such families is inaccurate.
