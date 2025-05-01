Which of the following is an appropriate strategy for temperament-sensitive parenting?
A
Using the same discipline approach for all children regardless of their temperament
B
Expecting all children to respond identically to parental guidance
C
Ignoring a child's emotional reactions to situations
D
Adapting parenting techniques to fit the child's individual temperament
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of temperament-sensitive parenting, which involves recognizing and responding to the unique temperament traits of each child rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach.
Identify that temperament refers to the innate traits that influence how children react to their environment, including their mood, adaptability, and intensity of reactions.
Evaluate the given options by considering whether they respect the individuality of the child's temperament or ignore it.
Recognize that using the same discipline approach for all children or expecting identical responses ignores individual differences in temperament, which is not effective.
Conclude that the appropriate strategy is to adapt parenting techniques to fit the child's individual temperament, ensuring that guidance and discipline are tailored to the child's unique emotional and behavioral style.
