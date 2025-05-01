Which of the following statements is most correct about the relationship between parenting styles and teens?
A
Authoritarian parenting is usually associated with the greatest adolescent autonomy.
B
Uninvolved parenting is linked to the most positive outcomes for teens.
C
Authoritative parenting is generally associated with higher levels of adolescent self-esteem and academic achievement.
D
Permissive parenting typically leads to the highest levels of adolescent self-discipline.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the four main parenting styles: Authoritative, Authoritarian, Permissive, and Uninvolved. Each style differs in levels of responsiveness and demandingness toward the child.
Step 2: Review research findings on how each parenting style affects adolescent outcomes such as autonomy, self-esteem, academic achievement, and self-discipline.
Step 3: Note that Authoritative parenting, characterized by high responsiveness and high demandingness, is generally linked to positive adolescent outcomes including higher self-esteem and better academic performance.
Step 4: Recognize that Authoritarian parenting, which is high in demandingness but low in responsiveness, tends to limit adolescent autonomy rather than promote it.
Step 5: Understand that Uninvolved parenting is associated with negative outcomes, and Permissive parenting, which is high in responsiveness but low in demandingness, often results in lower self-discipline among adolescents.
