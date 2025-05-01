Which of the following best describes the appraisal principle of conformity in social psychology?
A
It suggests that individuals conform because they evaluate a situation and believe that following the group is the most appropriate response.
B
It proposes that conformity occurs solely due to genetic predispositions rather than social influences.
C
It states that people conform only when they are directly ordered to do so by an authority figure.
D
It claims that individuals never conform if they have previously disagreed with the group.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of conformity in social psychology, which refers to the tendency of individuals to change their attitudes, beliefs, or behaviors to match those of a group.
Step 2: Recognize that the appraisal principle of conformity focuses on the cognitive evaluation process individuals undergo when deciding whether to conform.
Step 3: Note that according to the appraisal principle, individuals assess the situation and determine that following the group is the most appropriate or beneficial response based on their evaluation.
Step 4: Contrast this with other explanations of conformity, such as genetic predispositions, obedience to authority, or absolute refusal to conform after disagreement, which do not align with the appraisal principle.
Step 5: Conclude that the appraisal principle emphasizes a thoughtful, evaluative process behind conformity rather than automatic or forced compliance.
