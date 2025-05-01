Which of the following best describes the concept of social exchange theory in social psychology?
A
It suggests that social relationships are formed and maintained based on the perceived costs and benefits exchanged between individuals.
B
It proposes that people are motivated to help others purely out of empathy, regardless of personal gain.
C
It states that social behavior is primarily determined by genetic inheritance and evolutionary pressures.
D
It argues that individuals conform to group norms to avoid punishment and gain approval.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that social exchange theory is a concept in social psychology that explains how social relationships are developed and maintained.
Step 2: Recognize that this theory is based on the idea of a cost-benefit analysis, where individuals evaluate the rewards and costs of their interactions with others.
Step 3: Identify that according to social exchange theory, people seek to maximize benefits (such as support, approval, or resources) and minimize costs (such as conflict, effort, or time) in their relationships.
Step 4: Compare the given options to see which one aligns with this idea of evaluating relationships based on perceived costs and benefits exchanged between individuals.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of social exchange theory is the option stating that social relationships are formed and maintained based on the perceived costs and benefits exchanged between individuals.
