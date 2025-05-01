Which of the following is true about cognition in children with limited vision?
A
Children with limited vision are unable to acquire language skills at the same rate as sighted children.
B
Children with limited vision always experience significant cognitive delays compared to their peers.
C
Children with limited vision may develop alternative strategies for learning and exploring their environment.
D
Children with limited vision do not benefit from tactile or auditory experiences in cognitive development.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cognition in children with limited vision. Cognition refers to mental processes such as thinking, learning, memory, and problem-solving.
Step 2: Recognize that children with limited vision often adapt by using other senses, such as touch and hearing, to gather information and learn about their environment.
Step 3: Evaluate the statements given by considering research and developmental psychology principles. For example, language acquisition is generally not impaired solely due to limited vision, as language can be learned through auditory input.
Step 4: Consider that cognitive delays are not an inevitable consequence of limited vision; many children develop cognitive skills on par with their sighted peers by using alternative learning strategies.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Children with limited vision may develop alternative strategies for learning and exploring their environment' is true, as it reflects the adaptive nature of cognition in these children.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah