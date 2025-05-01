Which of the following statements is true about people who have more formal educational training?
A
They are more likely to experience early onset of cognitive decline.
B
They are less likely to develop cognitive skills compared to those with less education.
C
They show slower rates of cognitive development in adulthood.
D
They tend to perform better on tasks requiring abstract reasoning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cognitive reserve, which suggests that individuals with more formal education develop a greater capacity to cope with brain changes and maintain cognitive function longer.
Step 2: Recognize that formal education enhances cognitive skills such as abstract reasoning, problem-solving, and memory, which are crucial for complex mental tasks.
Step 3: Analyze the statements by comparing them to established psychological research findings about education and cognitive aging.
Step 4: Identify that people with more formal education are generally not more likely to experience early cognitive decline; rather, they often show resilience against it.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'They tend to perform better on tasks requiring abstract reasoning' aligns with research showing that education improves higher-order cognitive abilities.
