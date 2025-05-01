In developmental psychology, in which of the following ways do early childhood temperaments most reliably predict adult personalities?
A
Early childhood temperaments have no influence on adult personality traits.
B
Children who are highly impulsive always become highly conscientious adults.
C
Children who display high levels of shyness are more likely to be introverted as adults.
D
Children with aggressive temperaments always develop antisocial personality disorders.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of temperament in developmental psychology: Temperament refers to the innate traits that influence how children experience and react to the world, often observable from early childhood.
Recognize that temperament is considered a foundational aspect of personality, but it does not rigidly determine adult personality traits; rather, it shows tendencies or probabilities.
Identify that among various temperamental traits, shyness in early childhood has been found to be a relatively reliable predictor of adult introversion, meaning children who are shy tend to grow into adults who are more introverted.
Note that other temperamental traits, such as impulsivity or aggression, do not always lead to specific adult personality outcomes like conscientiousness or antisocial personality disorder, as these are influenced by many environmental and developmental factors.
Conclude that the most accurate statement is that early childhood shyness is a temperament that most reliably predicts adult introversion, reflecting a consistent pattern observed in developmental psychology research.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah