Which statement best describes the relationship between genetic and environmental factors in the development of mental and physical disorders according to developmental psychology?
A
Both genetic and environmental factors interact to influence the development of mental and physical disorders.
B
Only genetic factors determine the development of mental and physical disorders, with no influence from the environment.
C
Mental and physical disorders develop independently of both genetic and environmental influences.
D
Environmental factors are solely responsible for the development of mental and physical disorders, while genetics play no role.
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts involved—genetic factors refer to inherited traits passed down from parents, while environmental factors include external influences such as upbringing, life experiences, and social context.
Step 2: Recognize that developmental psychology emphasizes the interactionist perspective, which means that both genetics and environment work together rather than independently to shape development.
Step 3: Consider evidence from research showing that neither genetics alone nor environment alone can fully explain the onset of mental and physical disorders; instead, their interplay is crucial.
Step 4: Analyze the given statements and identify which one reflects this interactionist view, highlighting that both genetic and environmental factors influence the development of disorders.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the statement indicating that both genetic and environmental factors interact to influence the development of mental and physical disorders.
