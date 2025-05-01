Which of the following statements about development in adulthood is true?
A
Personality traits change dramatically every decade during adulthood.
B
Physical health always improves as people age into late adulthood.
C
Emotional regulation becomes more difficult for most adults as they age.
D
Cognitive abilities such as vocabulary and general knowledge often remain stable or improve throughout adulthood.
Verified step by step guidance
Read each statement carefully and consider what psychological research says about development in adulthood.
Evaluate the statement about personality traits changing dramatically every decade; recall that personality tends to be relatively stable in adulthood with some gradual changes rather than dramatic shifts.
Consider the statement about physical health always improving with age; remember that physical health typically declines or faces challenges as people enter late adulthood.
Reflect on the statement about emotional regulation becoming more difficult; research shows that emotional regulation often improves or remains stable with age.
Focus on the statement about cognitive abilities such as vocabulary and general knowledge; understand that these crystallized intelligence aspects often remain stable or even improve throughout adulthood, making this the true statement.
