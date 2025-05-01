Which of the following areas of study are developmental psychologists primarily interested in?
A
Diagnosis and treatment of psychological disorders in adults
B
The effects of neurotransmitters on sensation and perception
C
The impact of group dynamics on individual decision-making
D
Changes in behavior and mental processes across the lifespan
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core focus of developmental psychology, which is the study of how behavior and mental processes change and develop throughout a person's life.
Recognize that developmental psychologists are interested in patterns of growth, change, and stability from infancy through old age, including cognitive, emotional, and social development.
Compare the given options to the primary focus of developmental psychology: diagnosis and treatment of disorders relates more to clinical psychology; neurotransmitters and sensation relate to biological psychology; group dynamics relate to social psychology.
Identify that the option 'Changes in behavior and mental processes across the lifespan' directly aligns with the goals of developmental psychology.
Conclude that developmental psychologists primarily study the progression and transformation of psychological functions over time, rather than focusing solely on adults, biological mechanisms, or social influences.
