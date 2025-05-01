When evaluating experiments in psychology, which of the following types of validity is most important to focus on?
A
Internal validity
B
Test-retest reliability
C
Inter-rater reliability
D
Face validity
Step 1: Understand the concept of validity in psychological experiments. Validity refers to how well a test or experiment measures what it is intended to measure.
Step 2: Differentiate between types of validity and reliability. Validity types include internal validity, external validity, and face validity, while reliability types include test-retest reliability and inter-rater reliability.
Step 3: Define internal validity as the extent to which an experiment establishes a trustworthy cause-and-effect relationship between variables, minimizing confounding factors.
Step 4: Recognize that test-retest reliability measures the consistency of results over time, and inter-rater reliability measures the agreement between different observers, both related to reliability rather than validity.
Step 5: Understand that face validity refers to whether a test appears to measure what it claims to measure on the surface, but it is less critical than internal validity when evaluating the rigor of an experiment.
