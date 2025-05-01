In the context of the scientific method in psychology, in order to determine how much validity is sufficient, one usually tests for which of the following types of validity?
A
Sampling bias
B
Criterion validity
C
Test-retest reliability
D
Face validity
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of validity in psychological research, which refers to how well a test or experiment measures what it is intended to measure.
Step 2: Recognize that there are different types of validity, such as face validity (how much a test appears to measure what it should), criterion validity (how well one measure predicts an outcome based on another measure), and others.
Step 3: Identify that the question asks about determining how much validity is sufficient, which involves comparing the test results to an external criterion or outcome.
Step 4: Understand that criterion validity is tested by correlating the test scores with an external criterion that is known to be a valid indicator of the construct being measured.
Step 5: Conclude that to determine sufficient validity in the scientific method, researchers typically test for criterion validity, as it provides empirical evidence of how well the test predicts relevant outcomes.
